Arizona State Retirement System Sells 480 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $4,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1,199.7% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 14,229 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 5.7% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter worth about $221,000. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 29.5% in the second quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 41,251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,401 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 618.2% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at $27,745,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at $27,745,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $128,470.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,506.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $161.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.10.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $130.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.26. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.96 and a 1 year high of $155.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.13%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

