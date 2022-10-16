Arizona State Retirement System Trims Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,339 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $4,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DGX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $246,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,953,092.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $126.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.44. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.40 and a twelve month high of $174.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.98.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 21.96%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.