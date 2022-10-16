Arizona State Retirement System Trims Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Textron were worth $3,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Textron by 7.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Textron by 53.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Textron by 4.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 159,437 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,492 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Textron by 1.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,564,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $785,807,000 after purchasing an additional 140,246 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Textron by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 132,546 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

TXT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cfra boosted their price target on Textron to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on Textron from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Textron in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen set a $86.00 price objective on Textron in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.33.

NYSE TXT opened at $59.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.40. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.11 and a twelve month high of $79.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. Textron had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 2.20%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

