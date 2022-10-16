Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,425 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BBY. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 13,566.7% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Best Buy during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Best Buy by 91.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Best Buy during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of BBY opened at $63.35 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $141.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.83. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.28. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 57.98%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on BBY shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,809.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $70,390.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares in the company, valued at $4,706,883.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,625,809.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,395 shares of company stock worth $1,993,964 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

