Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) Short Interest Up 23.0% in September

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ACDSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,775,300 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the September 15th total of 1,442,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 67.5 days.
Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 2.2 %
ACDSF opened at $1.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.04. Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $2.35.
Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
