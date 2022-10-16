Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) Short Interest Up 23.0% in September

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ACDSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,775,300 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the September 15th total of 1,442,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 67.5 days.

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 2.2 %

ACDSF opened at $1.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.04. Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $2.35.

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (Ascendas Reit) is Singapore's first and largest listed business space and industrial real estate investment trust. It was listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) in November 2002. As at 31 December 2020, Ascendas Reit's investment properties under management stood at S$13.7 billion.

