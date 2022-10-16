Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Has $15.98 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 1.2% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $15,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $160.14 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $108.96 and a 52-week high of $182.40. The stock has a market cap of $314.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.75 and a 200-day moving average of $158.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 37.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.20.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

