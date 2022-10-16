Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 13,096 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,474 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,096 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.31% of Agilysys worth $3,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,939,000 after acquiring an additional 50,734 shares in the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 2.1% during the first quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,780,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,009,000 after acquiring an additional 36,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,658,242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,131,000 after acquiring an additional 20,735 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Agilysys by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 732,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,209,000 after buying an additional 29,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Agilysys by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 553,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,081,000 after buying an additional 54,575 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGYS stock opened at $52.90 on Friday. Agilysys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.49 and a twelve month high of $57.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.47 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.33.

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Agilysys had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $47.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.70 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Mutch sold 2,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total transaction of $98,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,401.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AGYS shares. Craig Hallum downgraded Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Agilysys from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Agilysys in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, reservations management, and seat solutions to enhance guest experience.

