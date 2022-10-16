Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $12,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Snowflake by 4.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 148,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,591,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 25.5% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $239,573.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,933.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $239,573.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,217 shares in the company, valued at $433,933.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,599 shares of company stock valued at $669,710. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
SNOW stock opened at $152.38 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $405.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.14.
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $497.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.03 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. Analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.
