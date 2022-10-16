Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $12.26 Million Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,665 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hess were worth $12,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank bought a new position in Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the first quarter worth $25,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Hess by 880.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Hess during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hess during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $122.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.22 and its 200 day moving average is $112.89. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $68.32 and a 12-month high of $131.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Hess had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Hess from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hess from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Hess from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $1,484,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,265,358.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,166,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,686,473.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $1,484,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,265,358.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

(Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.