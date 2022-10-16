Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $14.11 Million Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 367,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,921 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of FirstEnergy worth $14,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 16,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 117,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FE shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

NYSE:FE opened at $36.17 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.87.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

