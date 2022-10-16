Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $14.89 Million Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,203 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $14,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the first quarter worth $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the second quarter worth $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Clorox by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CLX shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $129.75.

CLX stock opened at $131.29 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $186.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.98 and its 200-day moving average is $142.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 87.12% and a net margin of 6.50%. Equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 126.88%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

