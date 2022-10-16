Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 18,866 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,866 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $11,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 65.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $67.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.31 and a 52 week high of $111.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.45. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CBRE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

