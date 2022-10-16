Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 20,095 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 487,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,095 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PPL were worth $13,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PPL. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in PPL by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 2.2% during the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 1.8% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 20,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 1.5% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 26,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 76.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PPL. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $799,037.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,398. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other PPL news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $799,037.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,398. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,972.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 75,798 shares of company stock worth $2,254,851 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PPL stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $23.47 and a 1-year high of $30.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.77.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. PPL had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. PPL’s payout ratio is 91.84%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

