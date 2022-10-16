Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 6,113 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,646 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,113 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $12,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,303,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,379,000 after acquiring an additional 345,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on CHKP shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. OTR Global cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.35.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 1.8 %

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $111.85 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $107.54 and a 12-month high of $149.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.03.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 35.15%. The firm had revenue of $571.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

