Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $13,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 24.3% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 14.2% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 8.9% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 39,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 15,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.13.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE:CMI opened at $219.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $217.63 and its 200 day moving average is $207.16. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $247.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 43.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total transaction of $1,120,055.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,644,149.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $1,336,500.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total transaction of $1,120,055.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,644,149.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,001 shares of company stock worth $3,157,774. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

