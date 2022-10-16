AssetCo plc (LON:ASTO) Insider Buys £248,755.20 in Stock

AssetCo plc (LON:ASTO – Get Rating) insider Gary Marshall bought 414,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 60 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of £248,755.20 ($300,574.19).
AssetCo Trading Down 0.8 %
ASTO opened at GBX 60.50 ($0.73) on Friday. AssetCo plc has a 52 week low of GBX 57.13 ($0.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 174 ($2.10). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 106.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 710.40. The firm has a market cap of £90.28 million and a P/E ratio of -0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.
