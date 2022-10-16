AssetCo plc (LON:ASTO) Insider Buys £248,755.20 in Stock

AssetCo plc (LON:ASTO – Get Rating) insider Gary Marshall bought 414,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 60 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of £248,755.20 ($300,574.19).

AssetCo Trading Down 0.8 %

ASTO opened at GBX 60.50 ($0.73) on Friday. AssetCo plc has a 52 week low of GBX 57.13 ($0.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 174 ($2.10). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 106.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 710.40. The firm has a market cap of £90.28 million and a P/E ratio of -0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Get AssetCo alerts:

AssetCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

AssetCo plc engages in acquiring, managing, and operating asset and wealth management activities and interests. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Monmouth, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for AssetCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.