Avestar Capital LLC Grows Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 174.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,432,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,098,496,000 after buying an additional 8,825,023 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,184,424,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 59.9% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,800,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,277,527,000 after buying an additional 19,403,556 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,575,190,000 after buying an additional 560,517 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,669,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,707,277,000 after buying an additional 1,973,120 shares during the period. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 2.6 %

XOM opened at $99.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.66.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

