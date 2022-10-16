Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires 3,086 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MAIN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 178,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after acquiring an additional 15,446 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 99,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 24,489 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. 19.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Main Street Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Raymond James cut Main Street Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Main Street Capital in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their price target on Main Street Capital to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

Main Street Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $33.14 on Friday. Main Street Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $31.66 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.12 and a 200 day moving average of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 79.82% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $85.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.34 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 71.93%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

