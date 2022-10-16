Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires 670 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.4% during the second quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 7,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMP stock opened at $49.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.91. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $43.58 and a 12 month high of $53.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 51.99%. The company had revenue of $788.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $1.0375 per share. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.87%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.55.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

