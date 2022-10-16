Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Buys 1,057 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,091 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 11.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mplx by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Mplx by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 46,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 33,220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 13,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on MPLX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Mplx in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Mplx to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Mplx from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mplx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.86.

Mplx Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Mplx stock opened at $31.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.71. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $27.47 and a 1 year high of $35.49. The company has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.48.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.00%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.10%.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

