Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Buys 210 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanford Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 22.0% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 83.3% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 3,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $119.58 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $104.29 and a one year high of $164.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.48.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

