Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Financial llc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 457,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,349,000 after acquiring an additional 25,992 shares in the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.9% during the second quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $827,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.81 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.74 and a twelve month high of $22.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.47.

