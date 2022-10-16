Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 71.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,634,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999,744 shares during the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,058,074,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,317,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793,861 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,341,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,665,000 after buying an additional 621,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,328,000.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $109.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.99 and a 200 day moving average of $110.08. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.83 and a 52-week high of $110.47.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.201 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.