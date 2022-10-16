Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Plug Power by 929.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 62.4% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 3,363.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 1,642.9% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 51.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PLUG shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.18.

PLUG stock opened at $18.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 9.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Plug Power Inc. has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $46.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.83.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.31 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 105.26% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. Plug Power’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

