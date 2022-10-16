Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $238,000 Stock Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCR Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $88.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.52. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $87.75 and a 1 year high of $110.63.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.