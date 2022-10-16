Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $287,000 Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 254.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 16,112 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,519,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Voya Financial by 20.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VOYA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Voya Financial from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Voya Financial to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.33.

Voya Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $63.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.17. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.20 and a twelve month high of $74.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.68 and a 200 day moving average of $62.87.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.28. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $273.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.04%.

Voya Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.