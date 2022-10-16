Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $320,000 Position in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 107,233 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,472 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TELL. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Tellurian by 527.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 7,911 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Tellurian by 76.7% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tellurian in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Tellurian in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tellurian in the second quarter worth about $46,000. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tellurian Price Performance

TELL opened at $2.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.92. Tellurian Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $6.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tellurian Profile

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TELL. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Tellurian from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Tellurian from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Tellurian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Tellurian from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.40.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

