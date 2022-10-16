Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $338,000 Stock Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,956 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Renasant Bank boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 44.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

NYSE:CM opened at $41.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $39.72 and a fifty-two week high of $66.24. The company has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.45.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 24.18%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.649 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 46.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on CM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.58.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.