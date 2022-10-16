Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACWX. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 88.9% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000.
iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ACWX opened at $39.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.91. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $38.81 and a 12 month high of $58.08.
