Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Invests $213,000 in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,869 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VMW. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 20.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,223 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after buying an additional 5,686 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in VMware by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of VMware by 62.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,863 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 7,607 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors raised its stake in shares of VMware by 6.7% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 18,662 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total transaction of $39,866.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,192,385.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VMW shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.91.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $106.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.45 and a 200-day moving average of $114.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $167.83. The firm has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.69.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.07). VMware had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 80.84%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

