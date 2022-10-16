Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Invests $248,000 in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 347.6% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on J. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.57.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $110.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.08. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.78 and a 52 week high of $150.32.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.45%. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It provides cybersecurity, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting, enterprise and mission IT, engineering and design, nuclear, enterprise level operations and maintenance, artificial intelligence and automation, software development, digitally driven consulting, planning and architecture, program management, and other technical consulting solutions.

