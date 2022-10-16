Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Lowers Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,607 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 7,171 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,372 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,243,383 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $189,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,198 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 105,603 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after purchasing an additional 9,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeler Thomas Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $112.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.72. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.85.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Fubon Bank lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (down previously from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.50.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

