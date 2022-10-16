Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,813 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 390.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on F shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group cut Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.77.

NYSE:F opened at $11.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.74. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The firm has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.38.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

