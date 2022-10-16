Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases 199 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,805 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth $790,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,882 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 46.2% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 13.2% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,452 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.00.

Shares of FANG opened at $139.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.00. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.02 and a 12-month high of $162.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $3.05 per share. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $12.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.75%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 14.03%.

Diamondback Energy announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and natural gas company to buy up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

