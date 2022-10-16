Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases 517 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNT stock opened at $48.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.57. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $65.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.72.

Alliant Energy Cuts Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 17.79%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.4275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.