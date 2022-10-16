Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases New Shares in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,954 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd grew its stake in GSK by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 9,016,970 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023,634 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of GSK by 32.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,274 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GSK by 48.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,113,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,204 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of GSK by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,400,013 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in GSK by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,967,209 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $826,212,000 after buying an additional 750,042 shares in the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $30.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $46.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.57. The stock has a market cap of $62.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.63.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. GSK had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 27.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.383 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.01%.

Several research firms have commented on GSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,750 ($21.15) to GBX 1,500 ($18.12) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,800 ($21.75) to GBX 1,450 ($17.52) in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded GSK from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of GSK from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,658.33.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

