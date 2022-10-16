Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,714 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth $314,000. Burney Co. purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at about $2,135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Trading Down 4.7 %

EOG stock opened at $120.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.65. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.67 and a fifty-two week high of $147.99. The firm has a market cap of $70.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.41.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.25). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Cfra upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “market weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.85.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.