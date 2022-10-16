Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 3,556 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,556 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJM. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $212,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSJM stock opened at $21.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.33. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.93 and a one year high of $23.31.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.