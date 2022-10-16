Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSJN. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 27,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 106,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BSJN opened at $22.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.56. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.73 and a twelve month high of $25.39.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.