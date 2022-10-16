Avitas Wealth Management LLC Purchases 283 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,372 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 1.2% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 121.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $112.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.36 and a 200 day moving average of $170.85. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on NVIDIA to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.