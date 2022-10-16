Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Acquires 198 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 333.1% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,213,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $105.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.75 and a 200 day moving average of $115.32. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

