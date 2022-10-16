Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $290,000 Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 245.1% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter worth $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $99.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $98.03 and a one year high of $174.54.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.20%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

