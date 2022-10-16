Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $303,000 Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,920 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,318 shares of the airline’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 15,625 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Melius started coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.44.

American Airlines Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of AAL opened at $13.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.13. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $22.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.45.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The airline reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.69) earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

