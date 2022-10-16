Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,508 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 357.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,612 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 18,453 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 18,528 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 6,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in General Motors by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,606 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on General Motors from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on General Motors from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.74.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM stock opened at $32.89 on Friday. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $67.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.92. The firm has a market cap of $47.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.25). General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

