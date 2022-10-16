Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank OZK grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period.

VEA opened at $36.31 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $53.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.28.

