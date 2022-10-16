Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank boosted its position in Etsy by 71.3% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 125.7% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETSY. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Etsy in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Etsy from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.09.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $71,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $71,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $1,891,720.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,318,606.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 144,118 shares of company stock valued at $15,296,048 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ETSY stock opened at $92.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.69. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $307.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.85 million. Etsy had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 67.88%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

