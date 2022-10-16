Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Takes $227,000 Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STT. Norges Bank bought a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $259,564,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 36.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,955,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $867,281,000 after buying an additional 2,654,101 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its stake in State Street by 69.1% during the second quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,167,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $195,277,000 after buying an additional 1,293,980 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in State Street by 37.6% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,095,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $252,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,713 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in State Street by 159.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $152,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $61.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.56. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $58.62 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.29.

State Street Increases Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 22.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STT. Evercore ISI set a $78.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on State Street from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on State Street from $86.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on State Street to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on State Street in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.81.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

