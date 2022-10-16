Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $327,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 30,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period.

MBB stock opened at $89.88 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $89.46 and a 52-week high of $108.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.198 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

