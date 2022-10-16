Bank of America Cuts Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target to $105.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $106.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Crown in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Crown from $147.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Crown in a research report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Crown from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Crown from $116.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $117.08.

Crown Stock Down 1.9 %

CCK opened at $81.51 on Thursday. Crown has a 12 month low of $78.48 and a 12 month high of $130.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.32.

Crown Announces Dividend

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Crown had a positive return on equity of 40.47% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Crown will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Crown’s payout ratio is -29.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $46,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Crown

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCK. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of Crown by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 38,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after buying an additional 15,218 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Crown by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 133,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,759,000 after buying an additional 44,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

