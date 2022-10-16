Bank of America Lowers Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) to Underperform

Bank of America lowered shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has $17.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $43.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Owens & Minor in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Owens & Minor from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Owens & Minor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.80.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Owens & Minor Stock Up 0.1 %

OMI stock opened at $15.39 on Wednesday. Owens & Minor has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $49.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.47 and its 200-day moving average is $32.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 1.56%. Owens & Minor’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 3.4% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 178,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,823 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the third quarter worth $709,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the second quarter worth $986,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 21.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 74,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 13,347 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 2.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.